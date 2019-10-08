News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

South Park and games company swept up in China censorship fury

South Park and games company swept up in China censorship fury
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 08:32 PM

TV show South Park and a major video game studio are the latest businesses swept into a growing debate over how to navigate China's censorship efforts.

The question has heated up after the NBA suffered a backlash in China over a pro-Hong Kong tweet by the Houston Rockets general manager.

South Park's creators tackled the issue head on, making the latest episode of their satirical cartoon about how Hollywood self-censors to gain access to China's vast consumer market.

The show was quickly scrubbed from the Chinese internet.

A check of the popular video streaming sites Youku and Bilibili turned up zero mentions of "South Park".

A search on the search engine Baidu did pull up mentions of "South Park", but some results were removed.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone issued a faux apology, saying, "Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy."

They were referring to a rapidly deleted tweet by the Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting the Hong Kong protests.

That angered Chinese authorities, with the state broadcaster cancelling plans to show a pair of pre-season games this week and reviewing all cooperation and exchanges with the league.

Meanwhile, video games maker Activision Blizzard said today it kicked a Hong Kong esports pro out of a tournament and seized his prize money after he voiced support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protest movement.

The company also said it suspended Ng-wai Chung, known as Blitzchung, from the Hearthstone Grandmaster card game for a year.

Mr Chung's offence was to shout "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" during a post-game interview on the weekend with two Taiwanese "casters", or hosts, who ducked under their desk, apparently not wanting to be associated with the slogan used by protesters in the semiautonomous Chinese city.

Under the game's rules, players can be removed for behaviour that results in public disrepute, offends the public or damages its image, Blizzard said, adding that the two hosts were also fired.

Chinese authorities generally do not officially comment on the myriad acts of censorship carried out on the internet and in other forms every day.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was trying to find a middle way as the league faced a firestorm sparked by Mr Morey's tweet.

On a visit to Tokyo, Mr Silver said he and the league are "apologetic" that so many Chinese officials and fans were upset, but also said he is not apologizing for Mr Morey's tweet.

"Daryl Morey, as general manager of the Houston Rockets, enjoys that right as one of our employees," Mr Silver said.

"What I also tried to suggest is that I understand there are consequences from his freedom of speech and we will have to live with those consequences."

READ MORE

Turkey says it will not bow to US threat over Syria plans

More on this topic

In Pictures: Parades and protests on China’s National DayIn Pictures: Parades and protests on China’s National Day

China displays powerful new nuclear missileChina displays powerful new nuclear missile

Hong Kong leader withdraws extradition billHong Kong leader withdraws extradition bill

China sports makers ‘are idle’China sports makers ‘are idle’

TOPIC: China

More in this Section

Three share Nobel Prize for Physics for probing ‘Earth’s place in the cosmos’Three share Nobel Prize for Physics for probing ‘Earth’s place in the cosmos’

Tusk calls for end to 'blame game' as Downing Street accuses EU of making it impossible to leave with a dealTusk calls for end to 'blame game' as Downing Street accuses EU of making it impossible to leave with a deal

Watch: Firefighters evacuate residents as burst water main floods London streetWatch: Firefighters evacuate residents as burst water main floods London street

France honours victims of knife attack at Paris police headquartersFrance honours victims of knife attack at Paris police headquarters


Lifestyle

This is a bit embarrassing but I have always gotten little blackheads and white bumps between my breasts. They’re tiny, and they’re not even red, but is there anything I can do about them? — Kate, Co. MayoSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Poor old Luigi! The brother of Mario barely ever gets a mention — but he does get a mansion.GameTech: Scarily good fun in Luigi's mansion

Participants and organisers at dance classes in Cork Migrant Centre tell Ellie O’Byrne how it’s a win-win set-up for all concernedPutting their best foot forward - Migrants in Cork bonding through dance

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »