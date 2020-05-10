News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

South Korea’s president urges calm amid concerns over new coronavirus surge

South Korea’s president urges calm amid concerns over new coronavirus surge
By Press Association
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 05:11 AM

South Korea’s president is urging citizens not to let their guard down, but said there is no reason to panic amid fears of a new surge in the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

President Moon Jae-in made the comments in a speech on Sunday as his health authorities detected a slew of new cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district in recent days.

Officials on Friday said they detected at least 15 infections linked to a 29-year-old man who had visited three Itaewon clubs before testing positive on Wednesday.

Global coronavirus cases and deaths (PA Graphics)
Global coronavirus cases and deaths (PA Graphics)

Earlier, South Korea’s caseload had been waning for weeks, prompting authorities to relax their social distancing rules.

“The infection cluster which recently occurred in entertainment facilities has raised awareness that, even during the stabilisation phase, similar situations can arise again anytime, anywhere in an enclosed, crowded space,” President Moon Jae-in said.

He added: “We must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention.” But he also said “there’s no reason to stand still out of fear”.

Mr Moon said South Korea has “the right quarantine and medical systems combined with experience to respond quickly to any unexpected infection clusters that might occur”.

Figures released on Sunday by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention increased national totals to 10,874 with 256 deaths.

The agency said 9,610 people have recovered and 10,128 others were undergoing tests to determine whether they have contracted the virus.

More on this topic

UK sends 50,000 coronavirus test samples to US after problems in lab networkUK sends 50,000 coronavirus test samples to US after problems in lab network

Smith: Response to Covid-19 outbreak in direct provision 'an abuse of human rights'Smith: Response to Covid-19 outbreak in direct provision 'an abuse of human rights'

Pandemic brings outbreaks of bullying and ostracism in JapanPandemic brings outbreaks of bullying and ostracism in Japan

Three members of White House coronavirus task force enter quarantineThree members of White House coronavirus task force enter quarantine


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19SeoulSouth KoreaTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up