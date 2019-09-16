News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
South Korean opposition leader shaves head to protest against minister

By Press Association
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 12:09 PM

The leader of South Korea’s biggest opposition party has become the latest politician to shave their heads to protest over President Moon Jae-in’s appointment of a key political ally as justice minister.

Amid ceaseless clicks of cameras, an official from the conservative Liberty Korea Party shaved off party chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn’s hair on Monday in front of Seoul’s presidential palace, where Mr Hwang called for Mr Moon to sack Cho Kuk.

Hwang Kyo-ahn has become the latest politician to shave their heads (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Female politicians Park In-sook of the LKP and independent Lee Un-ju also shaved their heads in the past weeks calling for Mr Cho’s dismissal.

The controversy surrounding Mr Moon’s close political ally, who faces allegations of academic fraud and financial crimes surrounding his family, has stained the president’s reformist image and caused a slide in his approval ratings.

