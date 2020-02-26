News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
South Korean coronavirus cases leap as first US soldier infected

By Press Association
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 08:35 AM

South Korea has reported 115 more cases of the new coronavirus, raising its total to 1,261.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that 82 of the new cases have been recorded in the south-eastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

Most of the country’s cases have been located in that region over the past eight days.

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at a bus garage in Seoul (AP)
Earlier on Wednesday, the US confirmed its first case among American soldiers based in the Asian country.

The US soldier is quarantined at his off-base home and several base amenities have been closed.

South Korea’s total is expected to rise again as health workers test members of a Daegu church which has an infection cluster.

China reported another 406 cases and 52 deaths, all in the hard-hit Hubei province.

