News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

South Korea reports first virus death as 2.5m urged to stay home in city

South Korea reports first virus death as 2.5m urged to stay home in city
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 08:52 AM

South Korea has reported its first death from coronavirus, as officials in one major city urged its 2.5 million residents to avoid going outside as cases spiked.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately provide details of the death, but authorities earlier said the country had confirmed a total of 82 cases of the Covid-19 virus.

The death was reported as the mayor of Daegu asked all citizens to stay indoors and pleaded for help from the central government.

Kwon Young-jin made the request in a televised news conference after the south-eastern city and nearby towns reported 35 additional cases of infection with Covid-19 on Thursday.

Mr Kwon also asked Daegu citizens to wear masks even indoors if possible. He expressed fears that the rising infections will soon overwhelm the city’s health infrastructure and called for urgent help from the central government in Seoul.

Medical workers move a patient to Kyungpook National University Hospital in Daegu (Kim Jong-un/Yonhap/AP)
Medical workers move a patient to Kyungpook National University Hospital in Daegu (Kim Jong-un/Yonhap/AP)

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said 28 of the 35 new patients went to church services attended by a previously confirmed virus patient. That patient is a South Korean woman in her early 60s who has no recent record of overseas travel, according to centre officials.

On Wednesday, the city confirmed 13 cases and 11 either went to the same church with the woman or were in contact with her in hospital, according to the disease control centre.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which claims it has about 200,000 followers in South Korea, said it has closed all its 74 churches around the nation and told followers to watch its services on YouTube.

It said in a statement that health officials were disinfecting its church in Daegu, which the woman patient went to, while tracing her contacts. The Daegu church has about 8,000 followers.

According to the statement, church officials had been advising followers since late January to stay at home if they had recently travelled overseas or were experiencing even mild cold-like symptoms, but the 31st patient assumed she was having a common cold and kept going to the Daegu church because she did not travel overseas.

A worker and vehicle spray disinfectant (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
A worker and vehicle spray disinfectant (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The explosion of infections in Daegu and the south east, as well as some new cases in the Seoul metropolitan area where the sources of infections were unclear, have raised concern that health authorities are losing track of the virus as it spreads more broadly.

“National quarantine efforts that are currently focused on blocking the inflow of the virus (from China) and stemming its spread are inadequate for preventing the illness from circulating in local communities,” Mr Kwon said.

In a telephone conversation with Mr Kwon, President Moon Jae-in said the central government will make all assistance available to help Daegu fight the virus’s spread, according to the presidential Blue House.

coronavirusCovid-19DaeguTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Boris Johnson facing questions over how controversial No 10 aide was hiredBoris Johnson facing questions over how controversial No 10 aide was hired

Key points of UK Government’s plans for points-based immigration systemKey points of UK Government’s plans for points-based immigration system

Malaysian leaders suspected pilot in MH370 disappearance, says ex-Australian PMMalaysian leaders suspected pilot in MH370 disappearance, says ex-Australian PM

Harry and Meghan’s use of Sussex Royal brand ‘being reviewed’Harry and Meghan’s use of Sussex Royal brand ‘being reviewed’


Lifestyle

THE number of children with mental health issues presenting to the paediatric emergency department in Temple Street has increased dramatically, according to a study by Dr Eoin Fitzgerald.Learning Points: Light at the end of the tunnel for mental health?

Cooking in the MasterChef kitchen is just as scary as you’d imagine, writes Georgia Humphreys.Sweet 16 as Masterchef returns

Martin Hayes doesn’t like to stand still. The fiddle virtuoso from East Clare has made it a hallmark of his career to seek out creative ideas from beyond his musical tradition.Martin Hayes: Breaking new ground

At this point, if we are talking about a collective consciousness and how to move forward, lets go back to basics and talk about what we teach our children and what we were taught ourselves, writes Alison Curtis.Mum's the Word: Children remind us, in a world where we can be anything, be kind

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »