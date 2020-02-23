News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

South Korea on highest alert over coronavirus outbreak

South Korea on highest alert over coronavirus outbreak
Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 08:16 AM

South Korea’s president has put the country on its highest alert for infectious diseases, and said officials should take “unprecedented, powerful” steps to fight the viral outbreak.

President Moon Jae-in said the Covid-19 outbreak has reached a “crucial watershed” and that the “next few days will be a very important critical moment”.

He made the comments at the start of a government meeting as authorities reported 123 more cases on Sunday, raising the total to 556 with five deaths.

Earlier, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that 113 of the 123 new cases came from the fourth-largest city of Daegu and surrounding areas.

Visitors take precautions outside Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Visitors take precautions outside Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Centres chief Jeong Eun-kyeong told reporters that 309 of the country’s 556 patients have been confirmed to have links to a branch of the local Shincheonji church in Daegu, which has become the biggest cluster of viral infections.

She said 534 of the 556 patients have been placed under isolation and that tests were under way on 6,039 other people.

Daegu’s first case on February 18 was a church member with no recent record of overseas travel. Officials said she attended church services and visited other places before being diagnosed with the disease, but they still believe it unlikely that the woman set off the chain of infections.

Daegu mayor Kwon Yong-jin said there are concerns that the number of those infected in the city could see yet another massive increase because authorities were launching intensive examinations of church members with virus-related symptoms.

Central Daegu was mostly deserted with shelves at some supermarkets and stores empty.

coronavirusSouth KoreaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Brexit: UK to reveal EU negotiating demandsBrexit: UK to reveal EU negotiating demands

UK plan to replace Trident nuclear warheads is revealed by US officialsUK plan to replace Trident nuclear warheads is revealed by US officials

Iran’s hard-liners take early lead in electionIran’s hard-liners take early lead in election

Virus spreads in South Korea as thousands screenedVirus spreads in South Korea as thousands screened


Lifestyle

Keep chomping on those carrots so your eyes will be in perfect working order for that prolonged annual gaze through the keyhole as Home of the Year returns for a sixth series next week.Home of the Year offers a good excuse for a bit of good-natured interiors voyeurism

They differ from the more prevalent oranges we eat because their flesh, and often the skin, is crimson or deep red in colour.Michelle Darmody: The best time of year to buy blood oranges

The annual Members Exhibition now underway at the Lavit Gallery in Cork features 92 works from 72 artists.The exhibition runs until March 7.Under the hammer: Your guide to upcoming auctions

There’s an oriental theme at the James Adam ‘At Home’ auction in Dublin, says Des O’SullivanAuctions: Sale full of eastern promise

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »