News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

South Korea asks IOC to ban Japan’s ‘rising sun’ flag at Tokyo Olympics

South Korea asks IOC to ban Japan’s ‘rising sun’ flag at Tokyo Olympics
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 09:45 AM

South Korea has formally asked the International Olympic Committee to ban the Japanese “rising sun” flag at next year’s Tokyo Games, calling it a symbol of Japan’s brutal wartime past and comparing it to the Nazi swastika.

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it had sent a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach expressing “deep disappointment and concern” over Japanese plans to allow the flag in stadiums and other facilities during the 2020 Olympics.

South Korean Olympic officials last month urged the local organising committee to ban the flag, but Tokyo organisers said it was widely used in Japan, was not considered a political statement and “is not viewed as a prohibited item”.

The use of the rising sun flag during the Tokyo Olympics would be a direct violation of the Olympic spirit promoting world peace and love for humanity

The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outwards, is resented by many South Koreans who still harbour animosity over Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula.

In its letter to Mr Bach, the ministry described the flag as an unmistakable political symbol embraced by right-wing Japanese protesters who vent anger towards Koreans and other foreigners.

It said the flag recalls “historic scars and pain” for the people of South Korea, China and other Asian countries that experienced Japan’s wartime military aggression, “similar to how the (swastika) reminds Europeans of the nightmare of World War 2”.

Thomas Bach with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Thomas Bach with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

The ministry said it also pointed out that Fifa, the governing body of world football, has banned the flag at international matches.

We “emphasised that the use of the rising sun flag during the Tokyo Olympics would be a direct violation of the Olympic spirit promoting world peace and love for humanity, and that the IOC should have the Tokyo organising committee withdraw its (current) stance on the flag and prepare strict measures to prevent it from being brought to stadiums”, the ministry said.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Rocket blast at US embassy in Afghanistan on anniversary of 9/11

More on this topic

More Irish rowers secure places in Tokyo OlympicsMore Irish rowers secure places in Tokyo Olympics

Triathletes disqualified from Olympic qualifier for crossing finish line hand-in-handTriathletes disqualified from Olympic qualifier for crossing finish line hand-in-hand

Tokyo unveils 2020 Olympic medals made from recycled gadgetsTokyo unveils 2020 Olympic medals made from recycled gadgets

FlagOlympicsSouth KoreaTokyoTOPIC: Olympics

More in this Section

Khashoggi ‘asked killers not to suffocate him’Khashoggi ‘asked killers not to suffocate him’

Scottish court rules Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament was 'unlawful'Scottish court rules Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament was 'unlawful'

Fewer homophobic hate crime prosecutions in the UK despite rising reportsFewer homophobic hate crime prosecutions in the UK despite rising reports

Rocket blast at US embassy in Afghanistan on anniversary of 9/11Rocket blast at US embassy in Afghanistan on anniversary of 9/11


Lifestyle

Irish writer Ronan Bennett has teamed up with Drake to resurrect gritty drama Top Boy, writes Ed Power.Irish writer teams up with Drake to resurrect Top Boy drama

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »