News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

South African police arrest 90 as attacks on foreign-owned businesses continue

South African police arrest 90 as attacks on foreign-owned businesses continue
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 04:50 PM

South Africa’s president has condemned days of widespread looting and arson attacks on foreign-owned businesses across Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria, calling the violence “totally unacceptable”.

Cyril Ramaphosa said in a video statement published on Twitter: “We are a country that is completely committed against xenophobia.

“We do not allow and cannot tolerate attacks on people from other African countries.”

Police fanned out across neighbourhoods in Johannesburg and Pretoria as the violence extended into a third day in South Africa.

Officers have arrested more than 90 people in five areas affected by the violence.

Many gutted, emptied shops remain closed as shop owners, many of them foreign, feared to return to their property.

A tailor is assisted to carry a sewing machine from his looted shop in Germiston (AP)
A tailor is assisted to carry a sewing machine from his looted shop in Germiston (AP)

“There is no justification whatsoever for people who have a sense that their jobs are being taken by people from foreign lands to attack them, to destroy properties, and actually to kill them,” said Mr Ramaphosa.

“This must be stopped.”

On Monday, African governments warned citizens living in South Africa to take safety precautions and expressed frustration with the latest wave of attacks targeting foreign-owned businesses in South Africa.

READ MORE

Artificial intelligence used to detect risk of heart attack

The Ethiopian Embassy in South Africa advised citizens to close their shops “until peace is restored”, according to Ethiopian media, and Zambia’s ministry of transport and communications warned Zambian truck drivers not to travel in to the country.

The Nigerian government also lashed out at South African police for their “ineffective” response to attacks on its citizens.

Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama called the violence “sickening” on Twitter, and said the Nigerian government would “take definitive measures,” without elaborating.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Providence raises prospect of seeking new partners for BarryroeProvidence raises prospect of seeking new partners for Barryroe

Greencore expected to buy more after €61m UK dealGreencore expected to buy more after €61m UK deal

Using mouthwash could reduce benefits of exerciseUsing mouthwash could reduce benefits of exercise

More in this Section

Johnson loses working majority ahead of Commons Brexit showdownJohnson loses working majority ahead of Commons Brexit showdown

Using mouthwash could reduce benefits of exerciseUsing mouthwash could reduce benefits of exercise

European Space Agency blinks first in game of cosmic chicken with SpaceXEuropean Space Agency blinks first in game of cosmic chicken with SpaceX

Trump brands Sadiq Khan a ‘terrible mayor’ in latest exchange of insultsTrump brands Sadiq Khan a ‘terrible mayor’ in latest exchange of insults


Lifestyle

Roseville House is centrally located and perfect for exploring the seaside town of Youghal on foot and sampling its many attractions, writes Ciara McDonnellBlooming great Roseville perfect for a seaside break

The games featured in the project include ‘Lundy’s Stew’ named after the famous traitor of the city with participants swapping seats.Old street games get new lease of life on Derry's Walls

Louise Dodrill, executive registrar with the HSE’s Civil Registration OfficeLouise Dodrill, executive registrar with the HSE’s Civil Registration Office

Peter Dowdall reports on efforts to halt biodiversity loss to boost coastal habitats in the Cork areaCall of the wild: Boosting coastal habitats and halting biodiversity loss

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »