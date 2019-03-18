NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sophie Gradon inquest delayed after request by ex-Love Island star’s parents

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 10:25 AM

An inquest into the death of former Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon has been postponed to allow her family to consider new information.

The 32-year-old reality TV personality was found dead at her home in Ponteland, Northumberland, in June last year.

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong was found dead just 20 days later.

Sophie Gradon in her Miss Great Britain crown in 2009 (Yui Mok/PA)

An inquest into her death was due to be held on Thursday but the hearing was postponed by the South Northumberland Coroner.

In a statement the coroner’s office said: “Sophie’s parents have requested further time to consider a report which was only recently received.”

Last month, Ms Gradon’s mother Deborah tweeted police could not open her daughter’s iPhone to extract data, eight months after the death.

Ms Gradon, a former Miss Great Britain, was a contestant in the second series of ITV’s Love Island in 2016 and had 462,000 Instagram followers.

An inquest into Mr Armstrong’s death, which happened in Blyth, Northumberland, with be held on Tuesday in North Shields, North Tyneside.

b>- Press Association

