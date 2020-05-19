News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Sony to buy full control of financial unit to weather crisis

Sony to buy full control of financial unit to weather crisis
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 11:16 AM

Sony Corp plans to make its financial services unit a wholly owned subsidiary to ensure stability as it rides out the hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will be able to carry out more flexible management,” Kenichiro Yoshida, chief executive of the Japanese entertainment and electronics company, told reporters in a livestream news conference on Tuesday.

Tokyo-based Sony is making a tender offer for the shares of Sony Financial Holdings Inc, of which it now owns about 65%.

Sony said the company name will become Sony Group Corp, upon shareholders’ approval later this year, effective on April 1 2021. Its electronics segment will take on the Sony Corp name, it said.

Sony technology is likely to prove useful in future financial services, such as the fintech area, it said, providing “synergies”.

It will also enhance profitability, it said. That term, used by Sony for years, refers to how various parts of its sprawling operations can work together for overall gain.

That strategy of diversification is helping it as certain parts of Sony’s business struggle while others, such as products related to health care and public safety, perform well during the crisis.

We will be able to carry out more flexible management

The coronavirus crisis has delayed Sony music and movie releases and disrupted its product supply chains.

Last week, Sony announced its profit crashed 86% in January-March from a year earlier to 12.6 billion yen (£96.4 million), a fraction of the 87.9 billion yen earned in the same quarter of the previous year.

The outbreak has crimped consumer spending, shut cinemas, cancelled events and sent share prices falling – all damaging for Sony.

Consumer demand declined, especially in regions where lockdowns closed retailers. Shutdowns of factories in China and Malaysia have also hurt.

Akio Morita, Sony’s late founder, always stressed long-term management, and the need for a clear purpose and direction, Mr Yoshida said.

“I feel this is more crucial, now that the new coronavirus outbreak has changed the world.”

He said Sony’s strengths remain unchanged, in bringing people together and moving people emotionally, while coming up with devices like its hit CMOS sensor for images in smartphones.

“People’s values are going to change. Everyone in the world is now thinking about what is truly precious to us?” he said. “And that means we continue to grow close to people.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

SonySony CorpSony Financial Holdings IncSony Group CorpTokyoTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

70 cases of Covid-19 linked to French schools days after reopening70 cases of Covid-19 linked to French schools days after reopening

Coronavirus lockdown could be eased in Scotland from end of monthCoronavirus lockdown could be eased in Scotland from end of month

Harry Dunn case: Family suggests expelling diplomats to stand up to US ‘bully’Harry Dunn case: Family suggests expelling diplomats to stand up to US ‘bully’

Japan launches new unit to step up defence in outer spaceJapan launches new unit to step up defence in outer space


Lifestyle

Trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises on funerals in lockdown.Ask a counsellor: Do I have to attend my father’s funeral?

Des O'Driscoll picks some of the highlights on the box tonight.Tuesday's TV: Normal People takes us to sunnier climes, while Horizon looks at the science of coronavirus

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »