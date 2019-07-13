News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Somalia hotel attack kills 26 and injures at least 40 others

Somalia hotel attack kills 26 and injures at least 40 others
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 10:09 AM

26 people have been killed in an attack on a hotel in Somalia.

A Canadian journalist was among several foreigners killed in a terrorist attack on a hotel in Somalia, officials said.

Those killed in the attack in the southern port city of Kismayo also included three Kenyans, three Tanzanians, two Americans, one Canadian and one Briton, said Ahmed Madobe, the president of Jubbaland regional state.

Fifty-six people, including two Chinese, were injured in the attack before Somali forces ended the all-night siege.

I'm absolutely devastated by the news of the death of our dear sister Hodan Nalayeh and her husband in a terrorist attack in Somalia today.

At least four al-Shabab extremists attacked the Asasey Hotel on Friday evening, beginning with a suicide car bomb at the entrance gate and followed by an assault by gunmen who stormed the hotel, which is popular with politicians.

At least 40 people were injured in the attack which lasted more than 14 hours before troops shot dead all attackers inside the hotel compound, a police spokesman said.

Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group, which is allied to al Qaida, often uses car bombs to infiltrate heavily fortified targets like the hotel in Kismayo, which has been relatively quiet in recent years.

Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh and her husband, Farid Jama Suleiman, died in the attack.

“I’m absolutely devastated by the news of the death of our dear sister Hodan Nalayeh and her husband in a terrorist attack in Somalia today. What a loss to us. Her beautiful spirit shined through her work and the way she treated people,” Omar Suleiman, a Texas-based imam who knew the victim, wrote on social media.

Ms Nalayeh was born in Somalia in 1976 but spent most of her life in Canada, first in Alberta and then in Toronto.

She founded Integration TV, an international web-based video production company aimed at Somali viewers around the world. She was the first Somali woman media owner in the world.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Crew of Iranian supertanker held by Gibraltar bailed without charge

More on this topic

Three killed as suicide bomber detonates car bomb in SomaliaThree killed as suicide bomber detonates car bomb in Somalia

Multiple deaths in vehicle bomb attack on Somalia restaurantMultiple deaths in vehicle bomb attack on Somalia restaurant

Death toll in Somalia bombing and clashes rises to 18 with at least 40 injuredDeath toll in Somalia bombing and clashes rises to 18 with at least 40 injured

Al-Shabab claims killing of Dubai port official in SomaliaAl-Shabab claims killing of Dubai port official in Somalia

HotelSOmaliaTOPIC: Somalia

More in this Section

Child suicide bomber kills five at Afghan weddingChild suicide bomber kills five at Afghan wedding

Russian S-400 missile defence system arrives in TurkeyRussian S-400 missile defence system arrives in Turkey

Many thousands of jobs to be lost in no-deal Brexit, UK Business Secretary warnsMany thousands of jobs to be lost in no-deal Brexit, UK Business Secretary warns

Kim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South KoreaKim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea


Lifestyle

Ziauddin Yousafzai discusses his new book Let Her Fly, the raising of his Nobel laureate daughter Malala, and how equality shaped his family.Malala’s dad Ziauddin: I brought my daughter up to believe in herself and in equality

A focus on the Mosel and its tributaries this week as I have found myself drinking it in a couple of restaurants recently.Wine with Leslie Williams: A focus on the Mosel

It’s important to seize opportunities to discuss end-of-life options with loved ones, a palliative care doctor tells Margaret JenningsDying well: Don't put off talking about death with loved ones

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »