News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Soldiers on streets of Chilean capital after subway fare protests turn violent

Soldiers on streets of Chilean capital after subway fare protests turn violent
By Press Association
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 08:57 PM

Soldiers are patrolling the streets of Chile’s capital for the first time since the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet ended in 1990.

The military presence is part of a state of emergency declared by President Sebastian Pinera in response to student-led protests against a rise in subway fares that has paralysed Santiago.

Protesters have set several subway stations on fire and damaged dozens of others as part of their action, with officials reporting 156 police officers and 11 civilians have been injured in the violence.

Protests began on Monday and turned violent towards the end of the week (Esteban Felix/AP)
Protests began on Monday and turned violent towards the end of the week (Esteban Felix/AP)

More than 300 people have been arrested.

The streets of Santiago were relatively calm on Saturday morning, but new protests broke out at midday and police fired tear gas to break them up.

The protests by students began on Monday when hundreds of young people mobbed several subway stations, jumping over or dipping under turnstiles after a 4% increase in subway fares to about 88p – a move officials said was down to rising fuel prices.

Chile does not produce its own oil and must import its fuel, leading to high prices for petrol, electricity and elevated public transportation costs.

Several subway stations have been set on fire by the protesters (Esteban Felix/AP)
Several subway stations have been set on fire by the protesters (Esteban Felix/AP)

By the end of the week, the protests had turned violent with students breaking gates, shattering glass and throwing debris on to the electrified rails.

The protests have divided Santiago residents between those who feel the action is justified and those furious at the long commuting delays.

ChileSantiagoTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Scottish politicians react to Prime Minister’s Brexit defeatScottish politicians react to Prime Minister’s Brexit defeat

What could happen next in the Brexit saga?What could happen next in the Brexit saga?

Further delay of Brexit 'not a solution' says Johnson in letter to MPsFurther delay of Brexit 'not a solution' says Johnson in letter to MPs

Barcelona mayor appeals for calm after violent protestsBarcelona mayor appeals for calm after violent protests


Lifestyle

These are the nail hues to choose this season, says Katie Wright.Perfectly polished: 5 autumn/winter nail trends you’ll actually want to wear

This early 19th-century table is one of a number of Irish lots at Sotheby’s Style, Furniture and Ceramics sale in New York on Thursday (October 24).Irish lots poised to add bite to Big Apple sale

Something for all at Hegarty’s auction in Bandon, says Des O’SullivanSomething for all at Hegarty’s auction in Bandon

Des O’Sullivan gives a preview of the Irish selection on offer at two sales in DublinPreview of the Irish selection on offer at two sales in Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »