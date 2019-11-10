News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Socialists lead in Spanish elections, but far-right make gains

By Press Association
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 09:08 PM

Spain’s Interior Ministry says early results show Socialists winning the national election, but without a clear end to the country’s political deadlock.

The far-right Vox party is also surging to become the country’s third political force, preliminary data from 22% of the votes cast in Sunday’s election shows.

Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists would win 122 seats in the national parliament, one less than in the April election but short of the 176 majority needed to govern solo.

Santiago Abascal, leader of far-right Vox Party (Andrea Comas/AP)
Its natural ally, the anti-austerity United We Can, would lose seven politicians, with 24 seats.

The conservative Popular Party, leader of the opposition, is poised to recover from the 66 seats won in April, a historical low, to get 83 lawmakers from Sunday’s vote.

The far-right Vox would nearly double its current presence in the Congress of Deputies, from 24 to 36 lawmakers.

