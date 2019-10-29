News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

SNP Westminster leader ‘doesn’t accept’ early poll could return Tory majority

SNP Westminster leader ‘doesn’t accept’ early poll could return Tory majority
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 11:33 AM

The SNP Westminster leader has said he does not accept that a general election could return a Conservative majority and a no-deal Brexit.

Ian Blackford said he wants Boris Johnson to be defeated and called on opposition parties to “take on the Brexiteers”.

He said Scotland has the “insurance policy” of being able to have a referendum on Scottish independence, so staying in Europe.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, he initially refused to directly answer questions on whether an early general election could return the Tories to power and lead to the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

We want to see Boris Johnson defeated and out of Number 10.

Asked if what he was trying to stop with the general election could be the outcome of it, he said: “I don’t accept that.”

He added: “In a situation that this Prime Minister said he was going to do or die, die in a ditch if he didn’t deliver Brexit on October 31, that’s not happening this week.

“This is a Prime Minister that has failed to deliver.

“It’s a Prime Minister that doesn’t have a majority in Parliament.

“He can’t do what he wants to do.

"We’ve got to make sure that this now goes back to the people and the people recognise that what the Prime Minister wants to do is damaging, economically, socially and culturally."

“It’s up to the Labour party and others in England and Wales to do their job in defeating the Conservatives.

“We will do that in Scotland.

“But the simple fact remains that we cannot sit back and allow this Prime Minister take us out of Europe.

“In Scotland, we have got that alternative if the UK is determined to do that, that we have got that insurance policy of being able to have a referendum on independence and making sure that we stay in Europe.”

He added: “We want to see Boris Johnson defeated and out of Number 10.”

READ MORE

'It’s time' - Jeremy Corbyn backs poll for December general election in the UK

Mr Johnson is expected to ask MPs to vote for an early general election for the fourth time, in a vote on the Commons today for a December 12 ballot.

On Monday he failed to get the two-thirds majority needed to secure an election under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act but is expected to publish a Bill requiring a simply majority to pass.

The SNP and Liberal Democrats support an election on December 9, believing it could prevent the Withdrawal Agreement Bill being passed.

Mr Blackford would not reveal how the party planned to vote for on December 12 election, saying he would “wait and see what’s in the Bill”.

Speaking on the same programme Conservative MP Luke Graham said: “I’m not sure why it has to be on the 9th and not on the 12th.”

He added he would not support the SNP and Lib Dem push for a December 9 vote, saying he believes “people would much rather we had a few extra days to get the Withdrawal Bill through”.

More on this topic

'It’s time' - Jeremy Corbyn backs poll for December general election in the UK'It’s time' - Jeremy Corbyn backs poll for December general election in the UK

British backpacker was ‘having the best time’ before disappearance, says sisterBritish backpacker was ‘having the best time’ before disappearance, says sister

Paddleboarders celebrate Whitby Goth Weekend with witch costumesPaddleboarders celebrate Whitby Goth Weekend with witch costumes

Thousands of bikers hold memorial ride in memory of slain British police officerThousands of bikers hold memorial ride in memory of slain British police officer

BrexitpoliticsScotlandSNPUKTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Reporter accuses Hong Kong police of violence against mediaReporter accuses Hong Kong police of violence against media

Container deaths: Accused lorry driver ‘part of global ring’, court toldContainer deaths: Accused lorry driver ‘part of global ring’, court told

Lorry driver charged over container deaths remanded in custody after court appearance Lorry driver charged over container deaths remanded in custody after court appearance

Donald Trump booed by crowd at World Series baseball matchDonald Trump booed by crowd at World Series baseball match


Lifestyle

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »