News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

SNP to readmit MP after anti-Semitism probe, reports say

SNP to readmit MP after anti-Semitism probe, reports say
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 10:37 PM

An MP who was suspended from the SNP for using anti-Semitic language on social media is to be readmitted to the party, according to reports.

Neale Hanvey was dropped by the party in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath – won by Labour’s Lesley Laird in 2017 – while an investigation took place but remained on the ballot paper and won the seat in the 2019 election.

He has represented the constituency as an Independent MP, but the Herald now reports he has been sanctioned with a six-month suspension backdated to November 28, the day the party initially took action against him.

The newspaper adds that he must successfully complete an educational course with an anti-Semitism charity and meet with the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities (ScoJec) to apologise.

Mr Hanvey was dropped on November 26 after comments he made on social media over two years ago came to light.

His six-month suspension means he could be back in the SNP from May 29.

A disciplinary hearing is reported to have been held on Saturday and Mr Hanvey was said to be informed of its decision on Tuesday.

He apologised for any offence caused in the days following his suspension.

An SNP spokesman said: “The decision of the member conduct committee is open to appeal and so we cannot make any additional comment at this stage.

“As was said at the time of Mr Hanvey’s suspension, there is no place for anti-Semitism in the SNP or in our society.”

READ MORE

Super Tuesday’s Sanders-Biden fight to shape Democratic race

More on this topic

Student hit by attacker in UK who said: ‘I don’t want your coronavirus in my country’Student hit by attacker in UK who said: ‘I don’t want your coronavirus in my country’

‘Things need to change’ – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on racism rules‘Things need to change’ – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on racism rules

Tottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigationTottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigation

Green Party councillor paints over racist graffiti in DublinGreen Party councillor paints over racist graffiti in Dublin

Anti-semitismNeale HanveyScottish Council of Jewish CommunitiesSNPTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Student hit by attacker in UK who said: ‘I don’t want your coronavirus in my country’Student hit by attacker in UK who said: ‘I don’t want your coronavirus in my country’

Iran announces 77 deaths amid coronavirus outbreakIran announces 77 deaths amid coronavirus outbreak

Biden looks to halt Sanders rise as Democrats prepare for Super TuesdayBiden looks to halt Sanders rise as Democrats prepare for Super Tuesday

Labour calls for Britain's Home Secretary to quit amid bullying claims probeLabour calls for Britain's Home Secretary to quit amid bullying claims probe


Lifestyle

The return of RTÉ One’s Home of the Year for its sixth series on Tuesdays is offering timely escapism.Why Home of the Year is escapism at its best

I cheated playing Fish in the Pond with my five-year-old last night.Learner Dad: 'I’m not sure about the right thing to do when playing games with the kids'

H ALF measures? Not for Half-Life. If there’s one thing we know about Valve’s legendary series, it’s that quality is guaranteed. But after 13 years in limbo, can the world of the Combine still deliver?GameTech: Heroes in a Half-Life

CORK-BASED actor and theatre company manager Marcus Bale has a favourite Shakespearean lead role to play: Macbeth.Cork actor breathing life into Shakespeare

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »