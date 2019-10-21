News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

SNP might want no-deal Brexit, claims Michael Gove

SNP might want no-deal Brexit, claims Michael Gove
By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 04:40 PM

Michael Gove has claimed the refusal of the SNP to back the new Brexit Bill could suggest they want the UK leave the EU without a deal.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, in response to Scottish Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins, said he can understand why people accuse the SNP of quietly supporting no-deal.

Some opposition politicians have claimed the SNP would benefit from the economic downturn predicted following a no-deal exit, with a possible increase in support for Scottish independence, something the party has denied.

Mr Gove made the comments while speaking via video link to the Finance and Constitution Committee at the Scottish Parliament on Monday.

Given that this deal provides for so many things that the SNP has rightly demanded, do you understand why the SNP continue to vote against it? Is it because they want a no-deal Brexit?

Mr Tomkins asked: “It does raise the question of why all SNP MPs voted against this deal and its predecessor deal on four occasions.

“(Scottish Brexit Secretary) Mr Russell called for a transition period, this deal provides for that.

“Mr Russell also called for no hard border on the island of Ireland and this deal avoids it.

“Nicola Sturgeon called for a guarantee on EU citizens’ rights and this deal provides for it.

“Given that this deal provides for so many things that the SNP has rightly demanded, do you understand why the SNP continue to vote against it?

“Is it because they want a no-deal Brexit?”

Mr Gove said: “I certainly don’t want a no-deal outcome. The best means of avoiding a no-deal outcome is to vote for this deal.

“The failure of SNP MPs in the House of Commons to vote for this deal so far would allow a lot of people to draw the same conclusions as you have Professor Tomkins, yes.”

In September, Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser wrote in The Scotsman that the SNP “want to make the resulting economic damage worse in the hope of boosting support for independence”.

READ MORE

Commons Speaker rejects bid to hold 'meaningful vote' on Johnson's Brexit deal

Adam TomkinsBrexitMichael GoveNicola SturgeonScottish independence

More in this Section

Turkey warns Kurdish forces to withdraw before ceasefire endsTurkey warns Kurdish forces to withdraw before ceasefire ends

Lebanon’s government scrambles to respond to mass protestsLebanon’s government scrambles to respond to mass protests

Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters defy rally banHong Kong descends into chaos as protesters defy rally ban

Boeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messagesBoeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messages


Lifestyle

As he prepares to stand down at Wexford Festival Opera, director David Agler tells Cathy Desmond about the highlights of his 15 years at the helmAll set for his swansong: Director David Agler highlights 15 years at Wexford Festival Opera

When it comes to Munster talent and entrepreneurship, our food, agriculture and tourism can be the first industries that come to mind.Making Cents: Plan for your pension direct from Skibbereen

Volunteers from the multinational tech company harvest food fresh from Fota Gardens, writes Peter Dowdall.Made in Munster: The tech giant Apple harvesting food from Fota Gardens

Peter Dowdall takes a look at a plant that thrives in damp soil and is a key part of Ireland’s biodiversityThe wonders of willows: A key part of Ireland’s biodiversity

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »