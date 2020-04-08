News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Snow leopards fitted with satellite collars to aid conservation work

Snow leopards fitted with satellite collars to aid conservation work
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 07:45 AM

Two snow leopards in Nepal have been fitted with satellite collars to gather information that could help protect the threatened species.

The elusive mountain-dwelling cats are found in just 12 countries in Asia, where they face a raft of threats including loss of prey, poaching and illegal trade, conflict with local people and loss or deterioration of their habitat.

Two male snow leopards were successfully fitted with satellite collars in Nepal’s Shey Phoksundo National Park, by a team led by Nepal’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation.

Scientists record measurements including paws, of sedated Samling (DNPWC/WWF Nepal/PA)
Scientists record measurements including paws, of sedated Samling (DNPWC/WWF Nepal/PA)

The team of local citizen scientists, national park staff, members of National Trust for Nature Conservation and WWF researchers collared Zeborong and Samling before releasing them back into the wild, in a first for the region.

Under the guidance of a wildlife vet the two adult animals were sedated and checks were carried out which showed both snow leopards were healthy.

Rebecca May, WWF-UK regional manager, Asia Programme, said: “Snow leopards are found in only 12 countries, and there are estimated to be as few as 4,000 in the wild.

The team looks over Bhijer village, in the area where traps were set for the leopards (DNPWC/WWF Nepal/PA)
The team looks over Bhijer village, in the area where traps were set for the leopards (DNPWC/WWF Nepal/PA)

“We are proud to work with the government of Nepal on this ground-breaking project, which we hope will provide special insights into the lives of snow leopards in this area to inform conservation efforts.

“The information from the satellite collars will inform and improve conservation plans to better protect the snow leopards, providing information on behaviour, movement and habitat use.”

Snow leopards, found in countries including Nepal, Afghanistan, China, India, Russia and Kazakhstan, are listed as globally vulnerable to extinction.

In Nepal work is under way to protect the animals.

Nepali mountain communities consider the snow leopard to be a mountain deity, a belief which conservationists say helps ensure its long-term survival.

EnvironmentSnow leopardTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Spacecraft bound for Mercury set to fly by EarthSpacecraft bound for Mercury set to fly by Earth

Lufthansa retires big jets and says air travel rebound could take yearsLufthansa retires big jets and says air travel rebound could take years

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre is tested for Covid-19Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre is tested for Covid-19

Trumpet-playing Rio firefighter raises spirits by hitting the heightsTrumpet-playing Rio firefighter raises spirits by hitting the heights


Lifestyle

Currently digging your garden up? You’ve got the ‘grow your own’ bug.11 things you’ll know if you’ve suddenly become obsessed with growing your own

IN TIMES like these, when we are stuck in our houses, going out just for exercise and groceries, it can feel harder to find inspiration and motivation to make the most of the food we have already in our cupboards, fridges and pantries.Currabinny Cooks: Making the most of store cupboard ‘essentials’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »