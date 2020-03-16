News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sky Sports presenter will donate brain to medical science to aid Parkinson’s research

By Press Association
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 11:00 AM

Television presenter Dave Clark says he will donate his brain to medical science when he dies in an effort to help find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Clark has fronted Sky Sports’ darts coverage for a number of years despite being diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011 at the age of 44.

He has been public about his fight with the disease, a degenerative condition of the central nervous system which impairs motor functions and co-ordination.

Later this year, he plans to embark on an 18-day trek in the Himalayas and attempt to reach the Everest base camp of 17,000ft to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

And he has now opted to contribute his brain to the research and support charity after his visit to the company’s facility alongside BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones, a fellow Parkinson’s sufferer.

Clark wrote on Twitter: “I’ve decided to donate my brain to the @ParkinsonsUK Brain Bank. I was so impressed with the research work being carried out when I visited the facility with @ruskin147.”

