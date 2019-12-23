News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Sky Sports presenter David Jones apologises to Gary Neville following racism row

Sky Sports presenter David Jones apologises to Gary Neville following racism row
By Press Association
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 06:44 AM

Sky Sports host David Jones has apologised for “spoiling” the discussion of an alleged racist incident that occurred during Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

The Premier League fixture was marred by accusations from Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger that he was the subject of racial abuse from a Spurs fan during the second half of the match.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the contest, Gary Neville took aim at political leaders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn for not doing enough to stamp out racism in the UK.

David Jones added a verbal disclaimer distancing Sky Sports from Neville’s comments (Nigel French/PA)
David Jones added a verbal disclaimer distancing Sky Sports from Neville’s comments (Nigel French/PA)

“I mentioned it a couple of weeks ago that we have just had a General Election in this country where the leaders of both main parties are accused constantly over the past month of fuelling racism and accepting racism in their parties,” Neville said.

“If it is accepted in the highest office in the country then we aren’t talking at a micro level, we are talking at an enormous level.

“It is the same here today, which you could say is down to one individual person but it is a far bigger problem than that and something needs to happen quickly.

“Ultimately we need to empower the players to walk off the pitch and stop the entertainment while it is happening.”

Jones then intervened with a disclaimer: “I am compelled to say that those are the opinions of Gary Neville and not Sky Sports. That is my duty.”

When a visibly annoyed Neville asked whether or not he agreed, Jones responded: “Whether I do or I don’t is irrelevant. I’m here to try and hold a balanced debate.”

After the program, Jones tweeted an apology.

“I’m so sorry to have spoiled what was such an important discussion on racism tonight. I had to intervene when Gary suggested the two main political parties were to blame – I didn’t make that clear enough. For that I apologise unreservedly,” Jones said.

“I would never purposefully shut down a discussion on racism. I’ve worked for Sky for over 20 years and know they share my view that racism of any kind should not be tolerated. That is not a debate. And that’s why I’m so very disappointed and sorry tonight.”

Sport Minister Nigel Adams is set to meet with Tottenham directors on Monday to discuss the incident.

READ MORE

Lampard supports his players as Rudiger reports racist abuse at Tottenham

More on this topic

Lampard would back his players if they walk off over racismLampard would back his players if they walk off over racism

Rudiger calls for swift punishment over alleged racist abuseRudiger calls for swift punishment over alleged racist abuse

PFA calls for government inquiry into racism after alleged Rudiger abusePFA calls for government inquiry into racism after alleged Rudiger abuse

Neville calls for players to walk off after racist abuseNeville calls for players to walk off after racist abuse

ChelseaDavid JonesGary NevilleRacismTottenhamTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Egypt frees ex-general arrested after challenging presidentEgypt frees ex-general arrested after challenging president

Thousands demonstrate and close roads in protest against new PMThousands demonstrate and close roads in protest against new PM

Syrian troops push towards Turkish observation postSyrian troops push towards Turkish observation post

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Continue their public nervous breakdown, as we watch between the slits of our fingers, wincing. And trying not to laugh too loud.Suzanne Harrington: 'Did Ireland and England swap shirts?'

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »