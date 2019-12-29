News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Skier becomes fourth killed in Italian avalanches in 24 hours

By Press Association
Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 01:35 PM

An avalanche has killed a skier in the Dolomite Mountains, the fourth death in the Italian Alps in 24 hours.

Italian TV said the skier was among four people struck by the avalanche near a mountain refuge on Sunday morning.

A day earlier, a wall of snow crashed into a group of German skiers in the Senales valley of Bolzano province, killing two seven-year-old girls and the mother of one of them.

An avalanche killed a woman and two children who were skiing on a glacier in the Italian Alps (ANSA via AP)
Prosecutors say they are investigating whether that slope should have been closed to the public that day, given a high risk of avalanches.

Strong winds have raised the danger of avalanches in Italian Alpine ski areas, which are crowded with holidaymakers.

