Sixty firefighters tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centre

Around 60 firefighters are tackling a large blaze in Glasgow city centre.

The alarm was raised about the incident at Lancefield Quay at 6.43pm this evening.

WATCH: Fire rips through a block of flats on Lancefield Quay on Glasgow’s Broomielaw as 75 firefighters work to get the flames under control 📷 @AdamToddF1 | #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/hTjNeNpTBL — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) December 9, 2019

Crews were met with a “well-developed” fire within the second floor of the three-storey building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent 12 appliances to the scene, as well as specialist officers and resources.

There have been no reports of any injuries and Police Scotland is in attendance to assist.

The fire at flats near the Daily Record building in Glasgow. Lots of firefighters and police here, I can’t see any ambulances. No indication at the moment of any injuries pic.twitter.com/KV0ndhruiG — Graham Fraser (@GrahamJFraser) December 9, 2019

Glasgow City Council has closed Lancefield Quay between Hydepark Street and Elliot Street.

An SFRS spokeswoman said: “The SFRS was alerted at 6.43pm to reports of a fire in a building.

“Operations control mobilised 12 appliances top the city’s Lancefield Quay where firefighters were met with a fire on the second floor of a three-storey building.”

She estimated around 60 crew members were at the scene.