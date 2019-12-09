News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Sixty firefighters tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centre

Sixty firefighters tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centre
By Press Association
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 08:32 PM

Around 60 firefighters are tackling a large blaze in Glasgow city centre.

The alarm was raised about the incident at Lancefield Quay at 6.43pm this evening.

Crews were met with a “well-developed” fire within the second floor of the three-storey building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent 12 appliances to the scene, as well as specialist officers and resources.

There have been no reports of any injuries and Police Scotland is in attendance to assist.

Glasgow City Council has closed Lancefield Quay between Hydepark Street and Elliot Street.

An SFRS spokeswoman said: “The SFRS was alerted at 6.43pm to reports of a fire in a building.

“Operations control mobilised 12 appliances top the city’s Lancefield Quay where firefighters were met with a fire on the second floor of a three-storey building.”

She estimated around 60 crew members were at the scene.

FireGlasgow

More in this Section

Brexit Party takes action over ‘racist’ comments by activistsBrexit Party takes action over ‘racist’ comments by activists

36 players cleared in Spain match-fixing trial36 players cleared in Spain match-fixing trial

13 feared dead with 'no signs of life' on White Island after volcanic eruption13 feared dead with 'no signs of life' on White Island after volcanic eruption

Granny knows best: Key role of post-menopause killer whale grandmothers revealedGranny knows best: Key role of post-menopause killer whale grandmothers revealed


Lifestyle

As David Attenborough announces new series on plants, we run down some of the weird and wonderful vegetation he might include.11 bizarre plant species from around the world

The weather’s always going to be a key factor on any wedding day — but especially so when the bride works for Met Éireann, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Bride and groom are literally on cloud nine

My wife and I are in our fifties and she has just started using porn. She thinks it will enhance our sex life if we watch it together, but I find the idea a total turn-off.Suzi Godson's Sex Advice: My wife wants us to watch porn together?

As you probably have heard by now, changes to the rules concerning gift vouchers in Ireland came into effect earlier this month, giving consumers more rights when it comes to these popular items.Making Cents: Play your cards right when giving gift vouchers this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »