Six protesters killed during Iraqi anti-government demonstrations

By Press Association
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 05:02 PM

Six protesters have been killed in clashes with Iraqi security forces during nationwide anti-government protests, officials said.

Security chiefs and medical staff said three people were killed when they were struck by tear gas canisters in Baghdad, where thousands of protesters were trying to reach the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses embassies and government offices.

Anti-government protesters escape from a burning building during a demo in Baghdad (AP)
A second medical official said three protesters were shot dead by security guards when they attacked the office of a provincial official in the southern town of Nasiriyah.

At least 48 people have been killed since the protests resumed this week, after 149 were killed in a wave of demonstrations earlier this month.

