News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Six people shot in Czech Republic hospital; Gunman remains at large

Six people shot in Czech Republic hospital; Gunman remains at large
Ostrava. File image
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 08:45 AM

Six people have been killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic, police and officials said.

The gunman is at large and police described him as armed and dangerous, advising people not to approach him.

The shooting happened at the University Hospital in the city of Ostrava.

People have been evacuated from the hospital and security has been increased across the country.

The prime minister said the shooting took place in a waiting room and the gunman aimed at people’s heads.

More to follow...

READ MORE

Police confirm sixth death in New Zealand volcanic eruption

More on this topic

Baby girl born to brain-dead mother kept on life support until birthBaby girl born to brain-dead mother kept on life support until birth

It’s International Beer Day – discover the pretty Czech town where Pilsner is brewedIt’s International Beer Day – discover the pretty Czech town where Pilsner is brewed

Czech protesters urging resignation of PM say democracy at riskCzech protesters urging resignation of PM say democracy at risk

Czech police advise indictment of prime minister for fraudCzech police advise indictment of prime minister for fraud

TOPIC: Czech Republic

More in this Section

Brexit Party takes action over ‘racist’ comments by activistsBrexit Party takes action over ‘racist’ comments by activists

36 players cleared in Spain match-fixing trial36 players cleared in Spain match-fixing trial

Sixty firefighters tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centreSixty firefighters tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centre

13 feared dead with 'no signs of life' on White Island after volcanic eruption13 feared dead with 'no signs of life' on White Island after volcanic eruption


Lifestyle

As David Attenborough announces new series on plants, we run down some of the weird and wonderful vegetation he might include.11 bizarre plant species from around the world

The weather’s always going to be a key factor on any wedding day — but especially so when the bride works for Met Éireann, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Bride and groom are literally on cloud nine

My wife and I are in our fifties and she has just started using porn. She thinks it will enhance our sex life if we watch it together, but I find the idea a total turn-off.Suzi Godson's Sex Advice: My wife wants us to watch porn together?

As you probably have heard by now, changes to the rules concerning gift vouchers in Ireland came into effect earlier this month, giving consumers more rights when it comes to these popular items.Making Cents: Play your cards right when giving gift vouchers this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »