Six killed in Burkino Faso church attack

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 03:42 PM

Six people including a pastor have been killed in an attack on a Christian church in northern Burkina Faso.

The violence took place on Sunday in the village of Silgadji, not far from the volatile border with Mali.

Urbain Kabore, the communications director for the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, said the victims were killed after Sunday services.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility although violent Islamic extremism has been increasingly destabilising the country. A number of jihadist groups are known to operate the area.

Authorities said that in a separate incident in the east of Burkina Faso, five teachers were shot dead on Friday.

The Islamic extremists have also targeted foreigners, abducting and killing a Canadian geologist earlier this year.

