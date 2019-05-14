NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

'Six killed' as protesters clash with security forces in Sudan

Sudanese protesters crowd a train in the capital Khartoum last month
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 10:10 AM

Six people have been shot and killed in overnight clashes in Sudan between security forces and protesters behind the uprising that ousted president Omar al-Bashir, according to a medical union.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, which is part of the Sudanese Professionals Association that has been spearheading the protests, said the six included an army officer.

The clashes took place in several locations across the country, including the ongoing sit-in area outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

The ruling military council confirmed the death of an army major and said three troops were wounded at the sit-in.

Al-Bashir has been imprisoned in the capital, Khartoum, since the military removed him from power on April 11.

The demonstrators, however, have remained in the streets, demanding the military hand over to civilian rule.

- Press Association

READ MORE

‘Deaths of despair’ push up middle-age mortality – study

More on this topic

Islamists call for rally to support military in Sudan power struggle

Sudan protesters shelve government announcement amid talks with military

Sudan protesters optimistic after weekend talks with army

Sudan’s coup leader steps down a day after ousting president

KEYWORDS

SudanProtestOmar al-Bashir

More in this Section

Downing Street moves to reassure Tory critics over Brexit talks

High Court judges hear latest stage of Tommy Robinson contempt case

Plastic pollution an unfolding catastrophe, says David Attenborough

‘Deaths of despair’ push up middle-age mortality – study


Lifestyle

Which houseplants can I move outdoors in summer?

Ask a counsellor: My teenage daughter’s been telling people I’m horrible – should I confront her?

Lemon balm tea will add zing to life

Sustainability Month: Buy less and buy better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »