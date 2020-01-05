News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Six killed after car ploughs into German tourists in Italy; Police treating incident as accident

By Press Association
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 09:29 AM

Six people were killed and 11 injured when a car ploughed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy.

The deadly crash occurred in Luttach, also known as Lutago, near Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1am.

It came as the Germans were gathering to board their bus.

The Luttach volunteer fire service said on Facebook that the six dead were killed at the scene.

The injured were taken to several nearby hospitals.

Sky TG24 quoted Italian carabinieri as saying the driver was believed to be from the area and had a high alcohol blood content.

