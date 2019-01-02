NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Six dead, 16 injured, in train accident on Danish island bridge

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 09:22 AM

Six people have been killed and 16 injured in a train accident on a Danish bridge linking the central islands of Zealand and Funen.

The victims were passengers on a train going from the city of Odense to Copenhagen, Danish Railways told Denmark's TV2.

Police spokesman Arne Gram said the passenger train "hit an unknown object" but did not comment further.

Danish media reported that a tarpaulin on a freight train hit the passenger train, which was going in the opposite direction, prompting it to brake suddenly.

READ MORE: Sharp rise in plane crash deaths in 2018

The Storebaelt bridge is part of a system of bridges and a tunnel linking the Danish islands.

TV2 showed images of a freight train with the tarpaulin that covered the train torn in pieces.

In a statement, police urged passengers to contact next of kin to inform them of their safety and urged people not to share photos and videos of the accident.

The accident took place at about 8am local time on a road-and-rail bridge, part of a transport system consisting of a road suspension bridge and a railway tunnel.

The transport system was closed to cars overnight because of strong winds but trains could pass.

Road traffic resumed today with a 50kph (31mph) speed limit.


KEYWORDS

Denmarktraincrash

More in this Section

Ted Baker damned by Methodist investors over hugging and ear kissing claims

Sharp rise in plane crash deaths in 2018

Chinese president calls for reunification between China and Taiwan

Donald Trump lacks character in leading 'divided nation', claims Mitt Romney


Lifestyle

Beat on the street: We chat to the buskers of Cork City

10 video games to get excited for about 2019

Olivia Colman cuts mustard in two royal roles from different eras

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »