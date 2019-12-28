News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 03:24 AM

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed.

Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the incindent at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai.

A search for the last person yet to be recovered would resume in the morning depending on weather.

Those who were recovered have not been identified and their families are being notified, authorities said.

Coast Guard Cutter William Hart is one of the vessels that took part in the search (Lt. j.g. Daniel Winter U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
A search began for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers from two families after it was reported missing on Thursday evening from a tour of Kauai’s Na Pali Coast.

Two passengers are believed to be minors, the Coast Guard said.

Steep terrain, low visibility, choppy seas and rain had complicated the search.

The helicopter company, identified as Safari Helicopters, contacted the Coast Guard at about 6pm Thursday to say the aircraft was about 30 minutes overdue, authorities said.

A person who answered the phone at a number listed for Safari Helicopters declined to comment and hung up.

Coast Guard Incident Command Post responders look over a map of the Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park (Senior Chief Justin Shackleford/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
According to a preliminary report, the pilot said the tour was leaving the Waimea Canyon area, known as the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific,” at about 4.40pm, which was the last contact with the helicopter.

The Eurocopter AS350 has an emergency electronic locator transmitter, but no signals were received.

The locator devices are designed to activate when an aircraft crashes, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The FAA requires the locators to be able to withstand impact.

However it is possible for the device to stop working in an extreme crash, Mr Gregor said.

The FAA is investigating along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

