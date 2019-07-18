News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Sir Nick Clegg asked to explain inconsistent Facebook evidence

Sir Nick Clegg asked to explain inconsistent Facebook evidence
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 01:04 PM

Nick Clegg has been asked by Britain's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee to explain contradictions in Facebook evidence given by senior social network executives to MPs.

DCMS Committee chairman Damian Collins has demanded “truthfulness” on the social network’s knowledge of third-party applications violating the platform’s policy through selling or improperly using consumer data.

A letter to the former deputy prime minister – who is now Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and communications – highlights alleged inconsistencies in the tech giant’s responses.

The committee claims that Facebook representatives – vice president of policy solutions Lord Richard Allan and global policy director Kevin Chan – previously acknowledged the company was aware of such violations.

Speaking to the International Grand Committee on November 27 2018, Lord Allan said: “We have taken action against a number of applications that failed to meet our policies.

“Those policies cover a range of issues, both the behaviour of the application and their use of data… there have been other applications that we have disabled.”

However, the letter to Mr Clegg claims that Facebook has since denied allegations of knowing about the issue, in response to a complaint filed by the Washington DC Attorney General.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The committee also said it is waiting on a list of applications taken down for policy violations from Lord Allen.

“It is vital that Facebook is held to account for inconsistencies between evidence it has given here and its denial of allegations in the United States,” Mr Collins said.

“We’re asking Nick Clegg to confirm the truthfulness of the evidence given to us by Lord Allan and by Facebook’s global policy director by providing the DCMS Committee with a list of all applications that were removed for violating platform policy, as promised to us last November.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

How to cook aubergine - the Currabinny chefs have the perfect recipesHow to cook aubergine - the Currabinny chefs have the perfect recipes

Anime fans share favourite Kyoto Animation work following arson attack that left dozens feared deadAnime fans share favourite Kyoto Animation work following arson attack that left dozens feared dead

Labour peers to consider no confidence motion in Jeremy CorbynLabour peers to consider no confidence motion in Jeremy Corbyn

As tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfullyAs tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfully

FacebookNick CleggSocial Media

More in this Section

Teenage drill rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with murderTeenage drill rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with murder

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard forces ‘seize tanker accused of smuggling oil’Iran’s Revolutionary Guard forces ‘seize tanker accused of smuggling oil’

Donald Trump leans into issue of race in bid for 2020 re-electionDonald Trump leans into issue of race in bid for 2020 re-election

Live animal testing at lowest level since 2007Live animal testing at lowest level since 2007


Lifestyle

A topic I find myself discussing a lot in the therapeutic space is that of shouting. Of course, we all raise our voices from time to time when dealing with our children.Learning Points: Shouting drowns out the message you want heard

Róisín O is one half of Thanks Brother with John Broe.A Question of Taste: Róisín O

Keen to boost her borders without breaking the bank, Hannah Stephenson consults Mark Gregory of Channel 5’s ‘The Great Gardening Challenge’.Gardening on a budget? We'll show you how

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »