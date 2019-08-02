News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Singer R Kelly pleads not guilty to ‘sexual exploitation’ charges

By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 04:41 PM

R Kelly has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually exploited young women and girls who attended his concerts.

The R&B singer was denied bail Friday in a Brooklyn US federal courtroom packed with his supporters.

Prosecutors argued that Kelly poses a flight risk and a danger to the community.

His defence lawyers sought his release so that he could better fight charges they have dismissed as “groupie remorse”.

Supporters of R&B performer R. Kelly pose for a selfie (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Kelly is accused of using his fame to recruit young women and girls into having illegal sexual activity.

Prosecutors say he isolated them from friends and family and demanded they call him “daddy”.

Defence lawyers say the alleged victims sought out Kelly’s attention and “pined to be with him”.

Kelly also faces child pornography charges in Chicago.

- Press Association

