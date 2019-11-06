News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Singer Chris Brown holds high-end garage sale at his home

Singer Chris Brown holds high-end garage sale at his home
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 07:10 PM

Chris Brown says he is having a high-end garage sale at his Los Angeles home, and a crowd has been gathering for hours.

The singer posted a flyer on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that included his home address in the Tarzana neighbourhood, and says the event started at 10am today and will go on until 7pm.

The flyer says the sale will feature “significantly marked-down high-end designer items”.

He captioned the posts: “DA CRIB … 2 day event.”

People began gathering at the house on Tuesday night, and a long line stretched down the pavement of the residential neighbourhood before the event today.

The house was the site of one of Brown’s many run-ins with the law, a 2016 police standoff that ended with his arrest.

READ MORE

Swinson: I’ll take on both Johnson and Corbyn with positive campaign

Chris BrownTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

UK Election: Green Party vows to make 2019 the ‘climate election’UK Election: Green Party vows to make 2019 the ‘climate election’

Farage labels concept of ‘Workington man’ patronising cobblersFarage labels concept of ‘Workington man’ patronising cobblers

Boris Johnson reveals details of private conversations with QueenBoris Johnson reveals details of private conversations with Queen

‘Cruel, brutal and vicious’: English father jailed for life for murdering baby girl‘Cruel, brutal and vicious’: English father jailed for life for murdering baby girl


Lifestyle

For Peter Dowdall, the quintessential plant for the season ahead has to be skimmiaHow to get a pop of colour in your garden this winter

Get ready for all kinds of Middle Eastern spices and a distinct lack of salt on the dinner table.The food trends set to be big in 2020

A recent study regarding breast cancer and HRT has been cause for concern. But some experts say the study is not that straightforward, writes Lorna SigginsGet the facts and not the fear about breast cancer

Nowadays, the actor and philanthropist is better known for sleek businesswear and powerful red carpet gowns.Angelina Jolie’s fashion has come a long way from PVC trousers and vials of blood

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »