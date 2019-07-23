News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Singapore seizes tonnes of elephant tusks and pangolin scales

Singapore seizes tonnes of elephant tusks and pangolin scales
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 02:13 PM

Singapore has seized about 12 tonnes of pangolin scales belonging to about 2,000 of the endangered mammals, and nearly nine tonnes of elephant ivory.

The National Parks Board, Singapore Customs and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said Tuesday it was the city-state’s third major seizure of pangolin scales this year and its largest seizure of elephant ivory to date.

An announcement said authorities on Sunday seized the pangolin scales, as well as tusks from nearly 300 African elephants, from containers being shipped to Vietnam.

The pangolin scales were valued at £28.7 million and the tusks at £10.3 million.

The pangolin is said to be the most widely trafficked mammal in the world.

Its scales are made of keratin and are ground up to use in traditional medicines.

- Press Association

READ MORE

'We are going to get Brexit done on October 31': Johnson elected Tory leader

More on this topic

Limerick's Greg O'Shea left Love Island to fly home for his grandmother's funeralLimerick's Greg O'Shea left Love Island to fly home for his grandmother's funeral

British swimmer snubs gold medallist Sun Yang at World ChampionshipsBritish swimmer snubs gold medallist Sun Yang at World Championships

Pat Smullen to take part in charity race at the CurraghPat Smullen to take part in charity race at the Curragh

Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody video hits YouTube milestoneQueen’s Bohemian Rhapsody video hits YouTube milestone

Pangolin

More in this Section

Cancer trial extends life of ‘incurable’ patients by more than a yearCancer trial extends life of ‘incurable’ patients by more than a year

South Korea fires 360 rounds of warning shots at Russian warplaneSouth Korea fires 360 rounds of warning shots at Russian warplane

Indian PM urged to clarify Donald Trump’s Kashmir mediation claimIndian PM urged to clarify Donald Trump’s Kashmir mediation claim

Malaria parasites resistant to drugs ‘spreading rapidly in South East Asia’Malaria parasites resistant to drugs ‘spreading rapidly in South East Asia’


Lifestyle

Robert Plant and Saving Grace review: Top class ensemble made for a memorable night at the Everyman in Cork, writes Joe DermodyGig review: Robert Plant and Saving Grace at the Everyman

Kya deLongchamps is mesmerised by early French glass paperweightsIn a bubble: The glittering history of French glass paperweights

During my first pregnancy I developed a network of spider veins on my thighs. Even more appeared during my second pregnancy. What would you recommend?How do I deal with spider veins in pregnancy?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »