News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Simple saltwater solution ‘could help reduce early coronavirus symptoms’

Simple saltwater solution ‘could help reduce early coronavirus symptoms’
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 12:01 AM

A simple saltwater solution could help reduce early symptoms and the progression of coronavirus, new research has suggested.

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh believe sea salt could boost the antiviral defence of cells that kicks in when you are affected by a cold.

The new study builds on a trial published in 2019, which found participants who gargled and cleared their nose with a saltwater solution had fewer coughs and less congestion.

The researchers will now investigate whether the same solution can benefit those with Covid-19 symptoms and are recruiting adults in Scotland to take part in trials.

It only requires salt, water and some understanding of procedure

Professor Aziz Sheikh, director of the university’s Usher Institute, said: “We are now moving to trial our saltwater intervention in those with suspected or confirmed Covid-19, and hope it will prove to be a useful measure to reduce the impact and spread of the infection.

“It only requires salt, water and some understanding of procedure so should – if found to be effective – be easy and inexpensive to implement widely.”

Half of the participants in the original pilot study – known as the Edinburgh and Lothians Viral Intervention Study, or ELVIS – gargled saltwater while the other dealt with a cold as they normally would.

Those joining the new trial will be asked to follow government advice on hygiene and self-isolation with one group again asked to gargle and clear their nose with salt water.

To find out more about the study and to take part, visit https://www.ed.ac.uk/usher/elvis-covid-19.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Aziz SheikhcoronavirusCovid-19Elvissalt walterScotlandsea saltTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Trump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all bookTrump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all book

UN chief criticises lack of global cooperation on Covid-19UN chief criticises lack of global cooperation on Covid-19

Obesity in over 50s ‘associated with 31% greater risk of dementia’Obesity in over 50s ‘associated with 31% greater risk of dementia’

No charges in Nascar noose incident involving black driverNo charges in Nascar noose incident involving black driver


Lifestyle

Home Editor Eve Kelliher gets the inside track on why we’re now so keen on outdoor havensSky's the limit for open-air rooms

Peter McGuire looks at Global Pride celebrations during June, particularly some online highlights planned for Saturday, June 27Global Pride: A celebration of LGBTIQ rights and protections  around the world

Clive Davis is from Vicarstown in Co Laois, and has been chairperson of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival for the past 10 years.Question of Taste: Clive Davis of Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival

Ed Power recounts the tale of Fermoy’s rock opera from 1973B-Side the Leeside - Cork’s greatest records: Children of Lir, by Loudest Whisper

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »