NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Silvio Berlusconi taken to hospital on day he planned to unveil election team

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 12:53 PM

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was taken to hospital suffering from renal colic on the day he planned to present his candidates for European Parliament elections.

Mr Berlusconi’s press office said the 82-year-old still hoped to attend the presentation later on Tuesday outside Milan.

It said he was receiving treatment for “acute renal colic” at Milan’s San Raffaele clinic.

People stand outside Milan’s San Raffaele hospital (Luca Bruno/AP)

Renal colic is pain often caused by kidney stones.

The three-time premier has suffered heart problems in the past.

He has said, despite his age, he wants to run for the European Parliament elections to restore Europe to its values.

His once-dominant Forza Italia party trails in the polls behind the right-wing League and populist 5-Star Movement.

- Press Association

More on this topic

History goes underground as Nero’s opulent palace reopens after renovation

Roma families moved out of social housing after far-right protests in Rome

Driver abducts schoolchildren and sets bus ablaze ‘in migrant deaths protest’

Italy opens probe into death of ‘bunga bunga’ witness

KEYWORDS

ItalySilvio Berlusconi

More in this Section

Labour complaints process ‘deeply flawed’, Glasgow MSP claims

Malaysia destroys tons of elephant tusks in its campaign against ivory trade

British Conservatives facing bruising in local election battlegrounds

Two men held after women’s bodies found in freezer


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »