Shots fired on Korean border

Shots fired on Korean border
Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 04:31 AM

South Korea says its troops have exchanged fire with North Korea along their tense land border.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the heavily fortified border between the countries on Sunday.

The military said in a statement South Korea fired two rounds in response after issuing a warning broadcast.

It said South Korea suffered no casualties.

Sunday’s fire exchange took place a day after North Korea reported its leader Kim Jong Un’s first public appearance in some 20 days amid intense speculation about his health.

Kim Jong Un in his Friday appearance (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
Kim Jong Un in his Friday appearance (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

The North Korean leader cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory in Sunchon at a ceremony with other senior officials.

These included his sister Kim Yo Jong, who many analysts predict would take over if her brother is suddenly unable to rule.

State media said workers at the factory broke into “thunderous cheers” for Mr Kim, who it said is guiding the nation in a struggle to build a self-reliant economy in the face of “head wind” by “hostile forces”.


