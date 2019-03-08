NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Shoreham Airshow crash pilot Andrew Hill cleared of manslaughter

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 11:29 AM

The pilot whose plane crashed during the Shoreham Airshow, killing 11 men, has been cleared of manslaughter.

Andrew Hill had been attempting a loop when his Hawker Hunter jet exploded into a fireball on the A27 in England.

Survivors ran for their lives and suffered terrible burns when they were caught in the blast on August 22, 2015.

Mr Hill miraculously survived after being thrown clear from the burning wreckage into brambles.

Andrew Hill attending court (PA)

He was flown to hospital with life-threatening injured and placed in an induced coma before being discharged a month later.

The prosecution said the former RAF and British Airways pilot had been flying too low and slow as he attempted the disastrous stunt.

Tom Kark QC alleged he had at times a “cavalier” attitude to safety and a history of taking risks, having played “fast and loose” with the rules in the past.

But Mr Hill claimed he blacked out in the air, having experienced “cognitive impairment” brought on by hypoxia possibly due to the effects of G-force.

The 54-year-old, of Sandon, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, denied 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The victims were Maurice Abrahams, 76; Dylan Archer, 42; Tony Brightwell, 53; Matthew Grimstone, 23; Matt Jones, 24; Graham Mallinson, 72; Daniele Polito, 23; Mark Reeves, 53; Jacob Schilt, 23; Richard Smith, 26; and Mark Trussler, 54, who all lived in Sussex.

- Press Association

