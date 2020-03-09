News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ship noise ‘makes crabs vulnerable to predators by weakening camouflaging power’

Ship noise ‘makes crabs vulnerable to predators by weakening camouflaging power’
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 03:00 PM

Prolonged exposure to noise from ships can weaken the camouflaging powers of crabs and make them vulnerable to predators, scientists have said.

Researchers believe stress caused by the man-made undersea sounds can alter the survival behaviour of the creatures, which include the ability to change colour to match their surroundings or respond to danger quickly.

The team also discovered natural ocean sounds played as loudly as ship noise had no effect on crab camouflage or behaviour.

The researchers say their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, indicate underwater sound pollution could be posing a threat to a wider range of marine species, including those who do not rely on sound for foraging.

Prolonged exposure to noise from ships may affect camouflaging in crabs (Emily Carter/University of Exeter/PA)
Prolonged exposure to noise from ships may affect camouflaging in crabs (Emily Carter/University of Exeter/PA)

Tom Tregenza, a professor at the University of Exeter and one of the study authors, said: “We already knew that noise can be disruptive to marine animals, but a breakthrough from this study is to show that the racket ships make is much more disruptive than natural noise, even if the natural noise is equally loud.”

Lead author Emily Carter, from Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall, added: “Shore crabs don’t depend heavily on sound – so our finding that noise affects their behaviour and ability to camouflage themselves suggests ship noise might affect a very wide range of species.”

The researchers exposed 98 juvenile shore crabs either to quiet underwater sounds, an hourly recording of a ship passing, or an hourly loud occurrence of underwater sounds for eight weeks.

How ship noise affected colour change in shore crabs (Emily Carter/University of Exeter/PA)
How ship noise affected colour change in shore crabs (Emily Carter/University of Exeter/PA)

Those who heard only the ship noise were much slower at camouflaging, changing colour only half as much compared to the other crabs in the experiment.

These crustaceans also took longer to respond to a predator, simulated by a dummy bird, when ship noise was being played in the background, but reacted normally when they were not exposed to the noise.

Ms Carter said: “The size and strength of adult shore crabs mean they have other defences, but juveniles rely heavily on concealment and are attacked by many predators, from fish to birds – so a reduction in their camouflage ability and anti-predator behaviour could be a big problem.

“Previous studies have suggested that a lot of energy may be used during colour change, and stress is also thought to be costly in terms of energy.

“So, the most likely explanation for our findings is that the stress caused by ship noise means crab don’t have as much energy to devote to camouflage.”

animal behaviourCamouflagecrabMarine pollutionNoise pollutionShip noiseUnderwater noiseTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

10 dead, 23 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses10 dead, 23 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses

Fire damages Greek island refugee centreFire damages Greek island refugee centre

64-year-old becomes oldest woman to row across Atlantic64-year-old becomes oldest woman to row across Atlantic

Four dead in collapse of Chinese hotel used for coronavirus controlFour dead in collapse of Chinese hotel used for coronavirus control


Lifestyle

Ever since some friends Monica Geller and Co. started sipping frappucinos in Central Perk circa 1995, Ireland’s coffee culture has trended into a mainstay of our daily grind.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Could Macroom become the new Melbourne, or Skibbereen the new Seattle?

Luckily, you don’t need to be a professional make-up artist to recreate these looks at home. By Prudence Wade.6 of the biggest beauty trends to try this season

Don’t let the sun go down on me (until I’ve got my camera ready).The world’s greatest places to watch the sunset – according to travel journalists

The two-metre rule was gleefully ignored in Cork at the weekend as Girl Band played a storming set that embellished their reputation as the most interesting – and possibly the best – group in the country at the moment.REVIEW: Girl Band were magnificent at Cyprus Avenue in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »