NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Sherpa guide breaks own record by climbing Everest for 24th time

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 03:58 PM

A Sherpa mountaineer has extended his record for successful climbs of Mount Everest with his 24th ascent of the world’s highest peak.

Kami Rita reached the 29,035-foot peak on Tuesday, which was his second time on the summit in a week. He climbed to the top on May 15 then returned to base camp before climbing again this week.

Nepal Department of Tourism official Mira Acharya said Rita reached the summit today along with several other climbers taking advantage of favourable weather.

There are 41 teams with a total of 378 climbers permitted to scale Everest during the spring climbing season. An equal number of Nepalese guides are helping them to get to the summit.

Several climbers have already, while dozens are expected to make their attempt this week.

Only a few windows of good weather each May allow climbers the best chance of climbing to Everest’s summit.

Today’s climb brings Rita, 49, closer to his target of 25 ascents of Everest before he retires from high mountain climbing.

Rita’s two closest peers have climbed the peak 21 times each, but both of them have retired from mountain climbing.

Rita first scaled Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since.

His father was among the first Sherpa guides employed to help climbers reach the summit, and Rita followed in his footsteps. In addition to his nearly two dozen summits of Everest, Rita has scaled some of the other highest mountains, K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.

Sherpa tribespeople were mostly yak herders and traders living deep within the Himalayas until Nepal opened its borders in the 1950s. Their stamina and familiarity with the mountains quickly made them sought-after guides and porters.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Duchess of Cornwall tells well-wishers in Ireland about baby Archie

Abuse protesters gather at royal garden party venue

Gardaí hunt for 13-year-old mugger after attack on two children that lasted 10 minutes

The scandal that should force us to reconsider wellness advice from influencers

KEYWORDS

Kami RitaMount Everest

More in this Section

Malawi voters go to polls in close presidential race

Cabinet considers May’s Brexit deal as leadership battle lines are drawn

Man charged following Nigel Farage ‘milkshake throwing’ incident

Trump takes fresh swipe at leading Democratic rival Joe Biden


Lifestyle

The scandal that should force us to reconsider wellness advice from influencers

Parental guidance: Danger of overusing asthma inhalers

Michelle Keegan takes her girl squad to Ibiza to showcase her latest fashion collection

Everything you need to know about Rihanna’s brand new luxury fashion house

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »