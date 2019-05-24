'She cannot govern': Jeremy Corbyn reacts to Theresa May's resignation

Theresa May has this morning announced that she will step down as Conservative party leader on Friday, June 7.

She will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been elected.

Following her statement outside Downing Street this morning, a number of UK politicians and EU leaders have reacted to the news.

A spokesperson for EU President Jean-Claude Juncker said that he had been following Mrs May's statement "without personal joy".

He said that he liked and appreciated working with Mrs May and said that she is "a woman of courage for whom she has great respect".

Mr Juncker said that he will equally respect and establish working relations with whomever the next Prime Minister will be - without stopping his conversations with Theresa May.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK Labour Party said: “She has now accepted what the country has known for months: she cannot govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party.

“The burning injustices she promised to tackle three years ago are even starker today.

“The Conservative Party has utterly failed the country over Brexit and is unable to improve people’s lives or deal with their most pressing needs.

“Parliament is deadlocked and the Conservatives offer no solutions to the other major challenges facing our country.”

Mr Corbyn continued: “The last thing the country needs is weeks of more Conservative infighting followed by yet another unelected Prime Minister.

“Whoever becomes the new Conservative Leader must let the people decide our country’s future, through an immediate General Election.”

Boris Johnson, who is the current favourite ro replace Mrs May, took to Twitter to thank Mrs May for her "stoical service".

After Mr Johnson paid tribute to Mrs May on Twitter, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon responded calling him a “hypocrite”.

In her own tribute to Mrs May, Mrs Sturgeon said that she wished Theresa May well.

"She and I had profound disagreements - not least on her handling of Brexit and her disregard for Scotland’s interests. However, leadership is tough - especially in these times - and she deserves thanks for her service."

Another favourite in the race for Tory leader, Dominic Raab, said that Mrs May's statement was "dignified".

Michael Gove, another contender for the Tory leadership, said that this morning's speech was "moving".

Andrea Leadsom, who resigned as leader of the House of Commons earlier this week, said that Mrs May "did her utmost".

