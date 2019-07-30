News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Severe weather warning for England and Wales as thunderstorms set to bring flooding

By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 07:56 AM

Britain's Met Office has extended a yellow severe weather warning for thunderstorms to cover the majority of England.

Forecasters have warned of storms bringing a chance of flooding in places along with possible travel disruption on Tuesday.

It said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread north-east across England and Wales, while also increasing in frequency during the day.

(PA Graphics)

“In a few places there is the potential for 20mm (0.8in) to 30mm (1.2in) of rain to fall in an hour and 30mm (1.2in) to 50mm (2in) of rain to fall in three hours.

“Hail is also possible, mainly over northern England.”

East Anglia and the South East are not covered by the warning, which runs until the end of Tuesday.

The area covered by a weather warning for Wednesday includes parts of Scotland, North Wales, north England and the Midlands.

- Press Association

