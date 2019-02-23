NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Several people buried by avalanche in Austria

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 04:40 PM

Several people have been buried by an avalanche in Austria near its border with Germany, it was reported.

Reutte, Austria. Picture: www.tyrol.tl

German public broadcaster BR said the avalanche hit Saturday and a rescue mission was under way in the Austrian town of Reutte.

BR reported that several roads were blocked and emergency staff were flown in with helicopters.

Firefighters, police and search dogs were also at the scene, looking for people buried in the snow.

Police in Reutte could not immediately be reached for comment.

-Press Association

