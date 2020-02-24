News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Several injured as car hits crowd at German carnival

By Press Association
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 03:06 PM

Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession in Germany, police said.

Northern Hesse police said a large number of police are at the scene in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles south-west of Berlin, and the driver was arrested.

Local media reported at least a dozen injuries, including children, but police could not immediately confirm the information.

Police shut down the area around the crash to allow emergency crews to deal with the crash.

Police said they could not immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread “unconfirmed reports” about the incident, which happened early this afternoon.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with local licence plates and its hazard lights blinking on the pavement, while emergency crews walked by.

The regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported that witnesses said the driver drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, but that it was not yet clear whether he intentionally headed towards the crowd.

