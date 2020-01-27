News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Seventh suspected coronavirus case in Scotland confirmed negative

By Press Association
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 03:17 PM

A further person in Scotland has tested negative for coronavirus, taking the total to seven.

The Scottish Government posted the update on its website on Monday afternoon.

The potentially deadly virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.

Information on tests being carried out on patients in the UK first emerged on Thursday.

More than 70 people have now been tested for coronavirus across the UK and all have come back negative.

The Scottish Government said in a statement: “There are currently no confirmed cases in the UK or of UK citizens abroad and the risk to the public is low.

“The Government is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to work with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international community.”

Efforts are continuing to trace around 2,000 people who have entered the UK from China on international flights.

Health Protection Scotland has urged travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell within a fortnight from a sore throat, cough or breathing difficulties to call their GP or NHS 24.

China extends new year holiday to contain coronavirus as death toll reaches 80

