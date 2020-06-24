News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Seventh person arrested after theft of golden toilet from Blenheim Palace

Seventh person arrested after theft of golden toilet from Blenheim Palace
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 07:36 PM

Police have arrested a seventh person in connection with the theft of a golden toilet from Blenheim Palace last year.

Thames Valley Police said a 44-year-old man from Kent was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released under investigation.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at Winston Churchill’s birthplace in Oxfordshire on September 14 where the golden toilet, named America, had been installed as an artwork.

The fully-functioning lavatory is reportedly worth an estimated £4.8 million and is thought to have been removed from the 18th-century estate in an overnight raid.

Its theft caused significant flood damage to the country house as it had been plumbed in for visitors to use.

Six people were previously arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

A 66-year-old man from Evesham was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 35-year-old man from Cheltenham was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary other than a dwelling.

A 35-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

READ MORE

Football club’s fury over Black Lives Matter phone-in claims


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Blenheim PalaceGolden toilet

More in this Section

Trump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all bookTrump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all book

UN chief criticises lack of global cooperation on Covid-19UN chief criticises lack of global cooperation on Covid-19

Obesity in over 50s ‘associated with 31% greater risk of dementia’Obesity in over 50s ‘associated with 31% greater risk of dementia’

No charges in Nascar noose incident involving black driverNo charges in Nascar noose incident involving black driver


Lifestyle

Born with cystic fibrosis, Rob Law lost his sister to the disease, was told he’d die young and never have kids and had his business idea dismissed as worthless on Dragon’s Den. Having just launched his memoir, he tells Helen O’Callaghan about defying the odds, following his passion and keeping fighting when the experts were telling him to quit.Rob Law: How I defied the doctors - and Dragon's Den

The popstar has spoken out about how she feels less groggy without alcohol.Miley Cyrus: What can six months of sobriety do to your body?

Caroline Delaney has advice on how to turn that ‘yarden’ into the garden of your dreams.How to make the most of small and urban spaces

Ciara McDonnell has the recipe for success when it comes to entertaining in your garden.Let's take it outside: Your guide to entertaining in the garden this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »