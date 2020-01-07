Seven people appear in Scottish court after climate activists board gas rig

Seven people have appeared in court after climate activists boarded a gas rig in a bid to prevent it heading out to the North Sea.

Three members of Extinction Rebellion Scotland climbed aboard the Valaris 122 rig at the Port of Dundee on Monday.

Five activists set out in a boat at about 11.30am and three made it on board, climbing halfway up one of the legs of the rig.

They came down about five hours later due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Three women and four men were arrested in connection with the incident and appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Fiona Comrie, 25, from Nairn; Alison Orr, 27, from Dundee; Mark Quinn, 21, from Aberdeen, and Federico Pastoris, 24, Marco Tenconi, 23, and Joanne Venables, 35, all from Edinburgh, were charged with breach of the peace and possessing a blade or pointed implement in public.

Guy Bowen, 31, from Glasgow, was charged with breach of the peace.

None of the seven-strong group entered a plea and all were released on bail.