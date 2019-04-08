Seven killed in Sudan sit-in protests

Six people have died in the capital of Khartoum, the seventh in Darfur, during protests in Sudan..

Those protesting are calling for President Omar al-Bashir to resign. According to CNN, some members of the Sudanese army have moved to protect protesters after security forces attempted to break up the third day of a mass sit-in outside the presidential compound.

The protests initially began because of price hikes as well as food and fuel shortages

Soldiers from #Sudan military provide returning fire toward the direction of the General Command site (القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة) - which can be seen in the background here: https://t.co/N7YMGGzGBf #اعتصام_القيادة_العامة #موكب8ابريل pic.twitter.com/erQmP3Z6PW— Benjamin Strick (@BenDoBrown) April 8, 2019

Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric issued a statement:

"The Secretary-GEneral is following closely the demonstrations in Sudan. He appeals to all actors to exercise utmost restraint and avoid violence.

"He calls for full respect for human rights, including the freedom of assembly, the freedom of expression, and the release of detained protesters.

Tonight - day three of Sudan's mass sit-in... pic.twitter.com/i7AFUn75Dv— Yousra Elbagir (@YousraElbagir) April 8, 2019

"He further calls on the Government of Sudan to create a conducive environment for a solution to the current situation and to promote and inclusive dialogue.

"The Secretary-General affirms that the United Nations stands ready to support any efforts agreed by the Sudanese to peacefully resolve the current crisis."