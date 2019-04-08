NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Seven killed in Sudan sit-in protests

Picture: (AP Photo)
By Rebecca Stiffe
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 10:54 PM

Six people have died in the capital of Khartoum, the seventh in Darfur, during protests in Sudan..

Those protesting are calling for President Omar al-Bashir to resign. According to CNN, some members of the Sudanese army have moved to protect protesters after security forces attempted to break up the third day of a mass sit-in outside the presidential compound.

The protests initially began because of price hikes as well as food and fuel shortages

Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric issued a statement:

"The Secretary-GEneral is following closely the demonstrations in Sudan. He appeals to all actors to exercise utmost restraint and avoid violence.

"He calls for full respect for human rights, including the freedom of assembly, the freedom of expression, and the release of detained protesters.

"He further calls on the Government of Sudan to create a conducive environment for a solution to the current situation and to promote and inclusive dialogue.

"The Secretary-General affirms that the United Nations stands ready to support any efforts agreed by the Sudanese to peacefully resolve the current crisis."

More on this topic

Sudan leader bans unauthorised gatherings during state of emergency

Demobilising South Sudan's child soldiers

Sudan declares state of emergency as president disbands Cabinet

South Sudan’s rebel leader to return for peace celebration

More in this Section

Brexit: Will Britain be leaving the EU on Friday?

Mother spotted on Ibiza hen party jailed over 'widespread exaggeration and lies' in €2.9m botched surgery claim

More than 100 pesticides pollute Europe’s waterways, says study

Thousands displaced by fighting for Libya's capital, says UN


Lifestyle

Cork designer Aiveen Daly on leaving a 'sensible' job to follow her passion

How to be smart about studying during Easter break

Killarney star Jessie Buckley set for breakthrough role

Jeff Kinney holds a mirror up to childhood with Wimpy Kid series

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »