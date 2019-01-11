NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Seven killed as tourist bus crashes in Cuba

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 03:41 PM

Seven people have died and five are in critical condition after a bus carrying tourists and local travellers crashed in eastern Cuba.

State media reported that the bus was carrying 18 Cubans and 22 tourists from the UK, the Netherlands, France, Mexico and Canada when it crashed on a road between the cities of Baracoa and Guantanamo.

The names and nationalities of those killed have not been released.

The driver told Radio Guantanamo he lost control on the wet and winding road.

Cuban highways are poorly lit, narrow and rutted with huge potholes. There were 750 deaths and 7,999 injuries in 11,187 accidents last year in the country of 11 million.

Thursday’s wreck was the fourth major bus accident in a month.

- Press Association


