Seven arrested after fatal stabbing at east London house party

Seven men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a man was stabbed to death at a house party in east London.

A 27-year-old man died and three others were injured in the fight at an address on Buckle Street, Whitechapel, on Saturday morning.

Six of the arrested suspects, aged between 23 and 29, are being held in custody, and one, aged 26, is in hospital after being injured in the incident.

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Will White said: “Were you there when the fight started? Do you know what it was about?

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was at the party in Buckle Street on Saturday.

“Even if you think you have nothing to offer, please do make the call.

“You may have information that confirms something we have been told or you may hold information that is vital to the investigation.”