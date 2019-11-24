News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Seven arrested after fatal stabbing at east London house party

Seven arrested after fatal stabbing at east London house party
By Press Association
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 09:43 AM

Seven men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a man was stabbed to death at a house party in east London.

A 27-year-old man died and three others were injured in the fight at an address on Buckle Street, Whitechapel, on Saturday morning.

Six of the arrested suspects, aged between 23 and 29, are being held in custody, and one, aged 26, is in hospital after being injured in the incident.

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Will White said: “Were you there when the fight started? Do you know what it was about?

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was at the party in Buckle Street on Saturday.

“Even if you think you have nothing to offer, please do make the call.

“You may have information that confirms something we have been told or you may hold information that is vital to the investigation.”

crimeMetropolitan PolicePolice

More in this Section

Man arrested after Jewish children verbally abused on London TubeMan arrested after Jewish children verbally abused on London Tube

Boris Johnson pledges to bring back Brexit deal before ChristmasBoris Johnson pledges to bring back Brexit deal before Christmas

Pope Francis warns of perils of atomic weapons during visit to NagasakiPope Francis warns of perils of atomic weapons during visit to Nagasaki

High turnout in Hong Kong vote seen as referendum on protestHigh turnout in Hong Kong vote seen as referendum on protest


Lifestyle

At no other time of the year does an Irish Mammy enter into ‘Peak Mam Mode’ than during the festive season.Lindsay Woods Once November hits, I morph into some manic version of a wannabe Calor Housewife

Lisa Tonge Owner, Green Dot Design Shop.Design Life: An ethical focus inspires my work

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe is somewhat of an anomaly as we survey the pop landscape in 2019.Sigrid's optimistic music somewhat of an anomaly of her time

€79 per person for the tasting menu (drinks, wine, etc not included).Restaurant review: Gregan's Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »