Services begin for Virginia Beach shooting victims

Hundreds of mourners have gathered to remember a married mother-of-three who was killed at a Virginia Beach government building.

A funeral mass held at a Catholic church in Virginia Beach for 42-year-old Katherine “Kate” Nixon was among the first memorial services for the 12 people who died in the mass shooting on Friday.

Pastor Eric Vogt of St Gregory the Great said Ms Nixon attended bible study every Tuesday and clearly meant it when she wished peace to parishioners every Sunday. The casket of Virginia Beach shooting victim Katherine Nixon is wheeled to a hearse (Steve Helber/AP)

Her younger brother Matthew Lusich said Ms Nixon was the second oldest of eight siblings and had become a natural leader in the family.

She had followed her father and grandfather in getting a civil engineering degree and worked as a compliance manager for Virginia Beach.

Authorities say DeWayne Craddock, an engineer with the city’s utilities department, opened fire inside the municipal building and was killed during a gun battle with police.

- Press Association