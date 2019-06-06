News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Services begin for Virginia Beach shooting victims

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 08:41 PM

Hundreds of mourners have gathered to remember a married mother-of-three who was killed at a Virginia Beach government building.

A funeral mass held at a Catholic church in Virginia Beach for 42-year-old Katherine “Kate” Nixon was among the first memorial services for the 12 people who died in the mass shooting on Friday.

Pastor Eric Vogt of St Gregory the Great said Ms Nixon attended bible study every Tuesday and clearly meant it when she wished peace to parishioners every Sunday.

The casket of Virginia Beach shooting victim Katherine Nixon is wheeled to a hearse (Steve Helber/AP)

Her younger brother Matthew Lusich said Ms Nixon was the second oldest of eight siblings and had become a natural leader in the family.

She had followed her father and grandfather in getting a civil engineering degree and worked as a compliance manager for Virginia Beach.

Authorities say DeWayne Craddock, an engineer with the city’s utilities department, opened fire inside the municipal building and was killed during a gun battle with police.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Cruise ship captain also involved in Netherlands crash – Hungarian authorities

More on this topic

12 victims of Virginia Beach gun massacre remembered

Temple memorial to Florida shooting victims set ablaze

North Carolina campus shooting leaves two dead

Synagogue shooting leaves one dead during Jewish holiday

Virginia BeachTOPIC: US shootings

More in this Section

MP accuses Grenfell Tower council of displaying ‘racism or snobbery’ over area

Suspending UK Parliament to force through Brexit ‘amounts to a coup’, Raab warned

Widow ‘could not register’ that husband was ringleader of London Bridge attack

Tory election rules for selecting new British PM set out


Lifestyle

Everyone from Cheryl to Tracee Ellis Ross loves it, but what is the Tracy Anderson Method?

5 things to do in the morning to deal with nerves if your family is in the midst of exam season

Revelling in the real job of singing: Ailish Tynan is coming home to Mullingar

Monsters of rock: How Metallica became on of the biggest bands on the planet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »