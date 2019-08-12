News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Serious irregularities’ found at prison where Jeffrey Epstein was incarcerated

‘Serious irregularities’ found at prison where Jeffrey Epstein was incarcerated
Jeffrey Epstein.
By Press Association
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 04:38 PM

The US Justice Department has already found “serious irregularities” at the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein took his own life over the weekend, US attorney general William Barr has said.

Mr Barr said he was angry to learn that staffers at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York had “failed to adequately secure this prisoner”.

Epstein died on Saturday in what prison officials said was an apparent suicide.

He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Mr Barr did not provide specific details but said investigations by the FBI and the Justice Department inspectors general are continuing.

He was speaking at a police conference in New Orleans.

Mr Barr also issued a stern warning, saying the case was far from over.

He said anyone who may have conspired with Epstein “should not rest easy”.

READ MORE

New York jail that held Jeffrey Epstein ‘short staffed’

More on this topic

Twitch apologises to Ninja for pornography promotion on his old channelTwitch apologises to Ninja for pornography promotion on his old channel

Norwegian plane suffers damage after hitting fence during push back at GatwickNorwegian plane suffers damage after hitting fence during push back at Gatwick

Love Island's Molly-Mae opens up about death threats she's received since leaving the villaLove Island's Molly-Mae opens up about death threats she's received since leaving the villa

Horse joins commuters on platform at train stationHorse joins commuters on platform at train station

Jeffrey Epsteinprison

More in this Section

Muslims in India-controlled Kashmir allowed to walk to mosques for Eid festivalMuslims in India-controlled Kashmir allowed to walk to mosques for Eid festival

French ministers call for probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s links to countryFrench ministers call for probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s links to country

Nigel Farage: Britain's Queen Mother was an ‘overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker’Nigel Farage: Britain's Queen Mother was an ‘overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker’

Hong Kong airport cancels flights over protestHong Kong airport cancels flights over protest


Lifestyle

From acid green to highlighter yellow, this isn’t a particularly low-key trend.The Teen Choice Awards red carpet confirmed that neon really is the trend of the summer

I’m seeing a wonderful woman and we have a huge physical attraction.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: Everything is great - apart from the sex

Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist, Mercy UniversityHospital (MUH) Cork.Working Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUH

My eight-year-old daughter has developed warts on her fingers. Is there a remedy I can use?Natural health: My child has developed warts; my hair has become very fine since I had a baby

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »